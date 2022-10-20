Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 20 October 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 20 October 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the approval of amendment of Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta:

1.1. To approve the amendment of Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta (enclosed).

2. Regarding the election of the members of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta:

2.1. For the 4 years cadence of Supervisory Council members of AB Klaipedos nafta to elect:

1.Mantas Šukevicius;

2. Robertas Vyšniauskas;

3. Dovile Kavaliauskiene.

3. Regarding confirmation of remuneration to the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta and approval of standard contract form of the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta:

3.1. To determine fixed monthly remuneration (before taxes) for the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta:

- for independent member of Supervisory Council - 2 637 EUR;

- for the Chairman of Supervisory Council - 3 516 EUR;

- for the member of Supervisory Council (civil servant) – 2 110 EUR.

3.2. To approve standard contract form, regarding the activity of the member of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (enclosed).

Annexes:

Approved Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta; Approved standard contract form, regarding the activity of the member of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief financial Officer, +370 46 391 772

Attachments