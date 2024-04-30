Notice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “KN Energies”

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB "KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 30 April 2024 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the administrative premises of the Company at J. Janonio str. 6B, Klaipeda.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 30 April 2024, adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2023:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2023.

Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2023:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Nr. / No. Pavadinimas / Title Suma, tukst. euru/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesniu finansiniu metu nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year 0 2 Grynasis ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (loss) 12 192 3 Pelno (nuostoliu) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income 0 4 Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve 0 5 Pervedimai iš kitu rezervu / Transfers from other reserves 0 6 Pervedimai iš rezervo savoms akcijoms isigyti / Transfers from reserve for own shares 0 7 Akcininku inašai bendroves nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses 0 8 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) 12 192 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta i privalomaji rezerva / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve 0 10 Istatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital 0 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva savoms akcijoms isigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition 0 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares 0 13 Pelno dalis, paskirta i kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves 7 192 14 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams moketi / Share of profit allocated to dividends 5 000 15 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems 0 16 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje, perkeliamas i kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) 0 Dividendai vienai akcijai / Dividends per share 0,0131 Akciju skaicius / Number of shares 380 396 585

Agreement on the Report on the remuneration of the Company:

To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.

Approval of Regulations of Audit Committee activities of the Company:

To approve Regulations of Audit Committee activities of the Company.

Additional information regarding dividend payment (Ex-Date)

The Company (KNE1L, LT0000111650) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 15-05-2024 at the end of the 10th working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 14-05-2024. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2023.

The Company will pay dividend 0,0131 euros per share on (starting from) 22-05-2024.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772