|
05.04.2023 17:49:11
Notice to Annual General Meeting in Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Company Announcement no. 02-2023
Copenhagen, 5th of April 2023
Swiss Properties Invest A/S gives notice to the Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Swiss Properties Invest A/S of the ordinary annual general meeting scheduled as follows:
Date Friday, 28th April 2023
Time 14:00 (CET)
Location Skovshoved Hotel, Strandvejen 267, 2920 Charlottenlund, Denmark
Enclosed you will find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.
ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.
The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance
Phone (+45) 33 45 10 00
Poul Bundgaard Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
For further information, please visit the company website:
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/agm
Attachments:
Notice convening the annual general meeting
Ordering Admission Card
Proxy - Postal form
Attachments
- Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling_Notice convening the annual general meeting in Swiss Properties Invest A_S
- Ordering admission card
- Proxy - Postal form
