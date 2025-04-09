Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie

09.04.2025 11:28:10

Notice to Annual General Meeting in Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Company Announcement no. 03-2025

Copenhagen, April 9, 2025

Swiss Properties Invest A/S gives notice to the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Swiss Properties Invest A/S of the ordinary annual general meeting scheduled as follows:

Date                Friday, 25 April 2025
Time                14:00 (CEST)
Location           Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport, Ellehammersvej 20, Tarnby, 2770, Denmark

Enclosed you will find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.
The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION 
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk

CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,
DK-2500 Valby
Denmark
Phone (+45) 3345 1000

For further information, please visit the company website:
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/agm

Attachments:
Notice convening the annual general meeting
Proxy - Postal form
Ordering Admission Card
Annual report

