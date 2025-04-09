Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRK5 / ISIN: DK0061805660
|
09.04.2025 11:28:10
Notice to Annual General Meeting in Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Company Announcement no. 03-2025
Copenhagen, April 9, 2025
Swiss Properties Invest A/S gives notice to the Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Swiss Properties Invest A/S of the ordinary annual general meeting scheduled as follows:
Date Friday, 25 April 2025
Time 14:00 (CEST)
Location Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport, Ellehammersvej 20, Tarnby, 2770, Denmark
Enclosed you will find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.
ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.
The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk
CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,
DK-2500 Valby
Denmark
Phone (+45) 3345 1000
For further information, please visit the company website:
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/agm
Attachments:
Notice convening the annual general meeting
Proxy - Postal form
Ordering Admission Card
Annual report
Attachments
- 01_Notice convening the annual general meeting
- 02_Ordering admission card
- 03_Proxy -Postal form
- Annual_report_for_2024_Swiss_Properties_Invest_AS
