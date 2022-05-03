Notice to convene Annual General Meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Notice to convene the

Annual General Meeting in

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Company registration no. 37627542

(the "Company”)

Thursday 19 May 2022, 11.00 CEST at Nielsen Nørager Advokatpartnerselskab, Frederiksberggade 16, 1459 København K.

AGENDA:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting





2. The Board of Directors report on the activities of the Company







3. Presentation of the annual report for approval







4. Proposal for distribution of profits or cover of loss pursuant to the approved annual repor

The Board of Directors propose that no dividend is paid.

5. Election of chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Bengt Olof Tony Sundström as chairman.



6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to Section 16(2) of the Company's Articles of Association, the directors are elected for one year at a time.

The Board of Directors consists of: Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Claus Due Pedersen, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard.

Based on the recommendation from the nomination committee the Board of Directors proposes re-election of Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard.

Information on the additional managerial posts of the candidates nominated for re-election can be found on the Company's investor relations site under "Board of Directors".

7. Election of auditor

Pursuant to Section 20(2) of the Company's Articles of Association, the auditor is elected for one year at a time.

The Board of Directors propose election of Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (Company registration no. 32 89 54 68).

Approval requirements and share capital

Approval, adoption and election as proposed in item 1 and 3-7 on the agenda takes place by simple majority.

The share capital of the Company is DKK 4,079,254.20 divided into shares of DKK 0.10. At the general meeting each share of nominally DKK 0.10 will carry one vote.

Registration date, participation and right to vote

Shareholders, who on the registration date own shares in the Company, or from whom the Company on the registration date has received a request for entry in the shareholders' register, have the right to participate in and vote at the general meeting.

The registration date is Thursday 12 May 2022, cf. Section 11(1) of the Company's Articles of Association.

Admission card

Shareholders, proxyholders and any accompanying advisor must have an admission card in order to attend the general meeting. Admission cards can be requested electronically via shares@lauritz.com no later than Monday 16 May 2022 at 23:59.

Proxy

Shareholders may vote at the general meeting by granting proxy to the Board of Directors or to a named third party. The proxy can be downloaded by clicking h e r e . The proxy can be submitted by sending it by email to shares@lauritz.com .

Any proxy must be received no later than Monday 16 May 2022 at 23:59.

Postal vote

Shareholders may vote at the general meeting by postal vote. The postal vote form can be downloaded he r e . The postal vote form can be submitted by sending it by e-mail to shares@lauritz.com .

The postal vote must be received no later than Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 12:00.

Any proxy or postal vote can be submitted for shares owned on the registration date (i.e. Thursday 12 May 2022) calculated on the basis of the registration in the Company's shareholders' register and requests for registration of ownership received by the Company but not yet registered in the shareholders' register, cf. Section 11(1) of the Company's Articles of Association.

Further information

The following material will be available on the Company's website www.lauritz.com no later than Tuesday 3 May 2022:

The notice convening the general meeting including the agenda and the complete text of any proposal(s);

Information on the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of notice;

The 2021 annual report;

The documents to be submitted at the general meeting, and

Proxy and postal vote form.

Shareholders are welcome to submit questions in written form to the Company regarding the agenda and the documents prepared for the general meeting.

PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA

The Company processes personal data about its shareholders such as their name, address, contact details, custody account number and shareholdings for the purpose of maintaining the Company’s register of shareholders, giving notice of meetings, holding general meetings and for other communication with shareholders. You can read more about the Company's processing of personal data on our website: Perso n al data policy

Søborg, 3 May 2022

The Board of Directors in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Attachment