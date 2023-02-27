27.02.2023 13:12:34

Notice to convene Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S will be held on Thursday March 23, 2023, at 15:00 CET at the Company’s head office, Kornmarksvej 1, 2605 Brøndby.

Attached please find

• Invitation to Annual General Meeting
• Notice with agenda
• Candidates for the Board of Directors
• Proposed updated Remuneration Policy
• Proposed updated Articles of Association
• Proxy and Postal Vote

Nilfisk Holding A/S’ 2022 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have requested this and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.

Please direct questions by email to agm2023@nilfisk.com.

Contact
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Klintholm, T: +45 2555 6337

Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee, T: +45 4231 0007

Attachments


