|
19.01.2023 21:30:00
Notifi Launches on Arbitrum, Starting with Vesta and SynFutures
SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi, the cross-chain messaging infrastructure layer for web3, is excited to announce its support for the Arbitrum Blockchain. With this integration, Arbitrum users can now receive real-time notifications from their favorite dApps on the blockchain through SMS, email, Telegram, wallet-to-wallet DMs, and more.
Notifi aims to solve the broken communication problem in web3 between users across different dApps and blockchain ecosystems. By launching its SDK support and Notifi Hub on Arbitrum, the platform takes a significant step towards achieving this goal. Arbitrum, a Layer 2 solution compatible with Ethereum smart contracts, has seen tremendous growth in the past year, making it an attractive option for developers due to its affordability, speed, and scalability.
With the Notifi Hub, Arbitrum users can now keep track of their web3 activity and notifications in one accessible and user-friendly location across all their wallets and supported blockchains. Meanwhile, the Notifi SDK allows developers on Arbitrum to create and manage notifications for their dApps without needing to build out the infrastructure.
Notifi is also thrilled to announce its launch partnership with Vesta and SynFutures, two prominent DeFi protocols native to Arbitrum. Vesta has added Notifi to improve the user experience by providing alerts for general announcements and liquidation threats, while SynFutures has integrated Notifi to provide key information to its traders in near-instant time. This allows users to receive real-time alerts wherever they are and on the channels they choose, making monitoring DeFi positions less time-consuming.
For more information about the integration, read the full article here.About Notifi
For more information, visit www.notifi.network.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notifi-launches-on-arbitrum-starting-with-vesta-and-synfutures-301726286.html
SOURCE Notifi
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.