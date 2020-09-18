ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 4.30 P.M. EEST



Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento”) has on 18 September 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Swedbank AB has declined below the threshold of 5 percent on 18 September 2020.

According to the notification, the holding of Swedbank AB in Enento is 0 percent of Enento’s entire share stock.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,007,061 shares.

Total position of Swedbank AB according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 0 0 24,007,061 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7,37 - 7,37



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000123195 0 0 0 0 SUBTOTAL A 0 0 B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - -

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.