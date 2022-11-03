|
03.11.2022 17:30:00
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 6.30 P.M. EET
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
Enento Group Plc ("Enento”) has on 3 November 2022 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Invesco Ltd. fell below the threshold of 10 percent on 2 November 2022.
The holdings of Invesco Ltd. in Enento amounted to 2,366,487 shares, corresponding to 9.85 percent of Enento’s total shares:
- Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Inc., Invesco Canada Ltd 9.78 %.
- Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Holding Company (US) Inc., Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation, Oppenheimer Funds Inc., Invesco Group Services Inc., Invesco Advisers Inc. 0.07 %.
Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,034,856 shares.
Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|9.85
|0.12
|9.97
|24,034,856
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|9.98
|0.12
|10.10
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000123195
|0
|2,366,487
|0
|9.85
|SUBTOTAL A
|2,366,487
|9.85
|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Shares lent to third parties
|-
|-
|-
|28,900
|0.12
|SUBTOTAL B
|28,900
|0.12
ENENTO GROUP PLC
Additional information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
tel. +358 10 270 7578
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
