|
24.05.2022 11:00:00
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|Company Announcement
No. 38/2022
Copenhagen, 24 May 2022
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 147.6
|7,104 shares
|DKK 147.65
|731 shares
|DKK 148.0
|1,321 shares
|DKK 148.1
|879 shares
|DKK 148.2
|660 shares
|DKK 148.3
|994 shares
|DKK 148.45
|11 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Total 11,700 shares
DKK 1,729,025.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.03.22
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|19,89
|0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. An der Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.