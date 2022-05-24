+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 11:00:00

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 38/2022


            Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 147.6

7,104 shares   

DKK 147.65    731 shares
DKK 148.01,321 shares
DKK 148.1879 shares
DKK 148.2660 shares
DKK 148.3994 shares
DKK 148.4511 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Total 11,700 shares
DKK 1,729,025.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group ASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS 19,89 0,40% Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. An der Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten