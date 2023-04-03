Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 08:00:00

Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information – 3 April 2023, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

- 2022 annual report of KBC Group ( https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html )

- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023 (also attached in PDF)

- All other information for the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023 ( https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/4-mei-2023.html )

Note: the 2022 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available ( https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/annual-and-interim-reports.html )

