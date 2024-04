Notification of a shareholder's intention to submit a mandatory non-competitive takeover bid the remaining shares of AB Snaige

Snaige AB informs that on 16 April 2024 a letter from the company's shareholder UAB EDS INVEST 3 was received regarding the intention to submit a mandatory non-competitive takeover bid for the acquisition of the remaining shares of Snaige AB.

The addition: Notice on the intention to submit a non-competitive mandatory takeover bid by UAB EDS INVEST 3.

