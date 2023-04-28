|
28.04.2023 14:30:05
Notification of Directorship
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
28 April 2023
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Notification of Directorship Details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Intrum AB with effect from 27 April 2023.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.
For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.
For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.
|
