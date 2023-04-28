28.04.2023 14:30:05

Notification of Directorship

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Notification of Directorship

28-Apr-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST

28 April 2023

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

 

Notification of Directorship Details

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Intrum AB with effect from 27 April 2023.  

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

 

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 240499
EQS News ID: 1620821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 0,56 0,91% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen