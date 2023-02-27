Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 4,000 shares in Nilfisk by Member of The Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S Jutta af Rosenborg. The shares have been purchased on February 27, 2023 at a total price of 548,000 DKK.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337



Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jutta af Rosenborg

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /Securities code Shares Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume DKK 137,00 per share 4,000 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price





Volume: 4,000



Price: DKK 548,000 in total



e) Date of the transaction February 27, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

