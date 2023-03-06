06.03.2023 14:11:03

Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.


This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 1,000 shares in Nilfisk by Chair of The Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S Peter Göran Nilsson. The shares have been purchased on March 1, 2023 at a total price of 132,000 DKK.


 

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007


 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Peter Göran Nilsson

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Chair of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume
DKK 132,00 per share 1,000 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: Volume: 1,000
- Aggregated price: Price: DKK 132,000 in total

e) Date of the transaction: March 1, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment


