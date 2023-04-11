|
11.04.2023 12:55:42
Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares
In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.
This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 2,665 shares in Nilfisk by Hans Flemming Jensen, EVP, Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on April 5, 2023 at a total price of 353,379 DKK.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Hans Flemming Jensen
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
EVP, Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs
b) Initial notification /amendment
Initial notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code
Shares, Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
Purchase of shares to market price
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: DKK 132.60 per share
Volume: 2,665 shares
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 2,665
Aggregated price: DKK 353,379
e) Date of the transaction April 5, 2023
f) Market place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
Attachment
