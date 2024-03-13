|
13.03.2024 14:24:18
Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares
Company announcement
March 13, 2024
Announcement No. 5/2024
In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.
This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 2,766 shares in Nilfisk by Péter Szabó, Executive Vice President, Operations. The shares have been purchased on March 8, 2024 at a total price of 349,026.00 DKK
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Péter Szabó
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
Executive Vice President, Operations
b) Initial notification /amendment
Initial notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument/securities: Shares
Identification code: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK): ISIN DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
Purchase of shares at market price
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price per share: DKK 126.18
Volume: 2,766
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 2,766
Aggregated price: DKK 349,026.00
e) Date of the transaction
March 8, 2024
f) Market place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
