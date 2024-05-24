Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

Company announcement

May 24, 2024

Announcement No. 11/2024





In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 320 shares in Nilfisk by Ole Kristian Jødahl, member of the Board of Directors. The shares have been purchased on May 22, 2024, at a total price of DKK 47,678.20.





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Ole Kristian Jødahl

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument/securities: Shares

Identification code: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK): ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume Price per share: DKK 148.80 9 Price per share: DKK 149.00 311

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 320

Aggregated price: DKK 47,678.20

e) Date of the transaction

May 22, 2024

f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment