08.09.2023 17:32:48

Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares

Company announcement no. 13, 2023/24
Allerød, 8 September 2023

In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares.

Contact
John Bäckman
IR & Treasury Manager, phone + 45 22 43 12 54

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGregers Wedell-Wedellsborg
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameMatas A/S
b)LEI Code2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
4.Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







































































Price(s) and volume(s)







































































Volume(s)Price(s)
655DKK 110.70
77DKK 110.60
175DKK 110.60
65DKK 110.60
77DKK 110.60
116DKK 110.60
293DKK 110.40
55DKK 110.40
175DKK 110.40
208DKK 110.20
64DKK 110.60
125DKK 110.60
37DKK 110.60
45DKK 110.60
31DKK 110.60
30DKK 110.60
79DKK 110.60
125DKK 110.40
143DKK 110.40
37DKK 110.40
280DKK 110.40
50DKK 110.40
657DKK 110.40
2DKK 110.20
200DKK 110.20
230DKK 110.20
36DKK 110.20
539DKK 110.20
2,445DKK 110.20
604DKK 110.20
855DKK 110.40
1,094DKK 110.40
1,279DKK 110.40
31,063DKK 110.00
1,530DKK 110.10
7.855DKK 110.10
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)


Total number of shares: 51,331 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 5,651,229.60
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

