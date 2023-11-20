20.11.2023 13:38:56

Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares

Company announcement no. 15, 2023/24
Allerød, 20 November 2023


Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares

In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares.

Contact
John Bäckman
Head of IR & Treasury, phone + 45 22 43 12 54

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarie-Louise (Malou) Aamund
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameMatas A/S
b)LEI Code2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
4.Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)









































Price(s) and volume(s)









































Volume(s)Price(s)
11DKK 102.20
47DKK 102.20
13DKK 102.20
26DKK 102.20
94DKK 102.20
47DKK 102.20
62DKK 102.20
300DKK 102.40
170DKK 102.40
12DKK 102.40
50DKK 102.40
60DKK 102.40
88DKK 102.40
20DKK 102.40
12DKK 102.40
97DKK 102.40
391DKK 102.40
12DKK 102.40
150DKK 102.40
25DKK 102.40
313DKK 102.40
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)


Total number of shares: 2,000 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 204,740.00
e)Date of the transaction17 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Matas A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Matas A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Matas A-S 13,68 30,66% Matas A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Indizes geben nach
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen