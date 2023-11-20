|
20.11.2023 13:38:56
Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares
Company announcement no. 15, 2023/24
Allerød, 20 November 2023
Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares
In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares.
Contact
John Bäckman
Head of IR & Treasury, phone + 45 22 43 12 54
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marie-Louise (Malou) Aamund
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Matas A/S
|b)
|LEI Code
|2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|11
|DKK 102.20
|47
|DKK 102.20
|13
|DKK 102.20
|26
|DKK 102.20
|94
|DKK 102.20
|47
|DKK 102.20
|62
|DKK 102.20
|300
|DKK 102.40
|170
|DKK 102.40
|12
|DKK 102.40
|50
|DKK 102.40
|60
|DKK 102.40
|88
|DKK 102.40
|20
|DKK 102.40
|12
|DKK 102.40
|97
|DKK 102.40
|391
|DKK 102.40
|12
|DKK 102.40
|150
|DKK 102.40
|25
|DKK 102.40
|313
|DKK 102.40
|d)
|Aggregated information
Total number of shares: 2,000 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 204,740.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 November 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Attachment
