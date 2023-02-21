Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 18:37:10

Notification of Interests of Directors

Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight Vct plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 January 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 20 February 2023:

DirectorShares Allotted
David Ford29,171
Margaret Littlejohns23,337
Dan Sandhu23,337
Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond)23,337

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


