21.02.2023 18:37:10
Notification of Interests of Directors
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
The Board of Foresight Vct plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 January 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 20 February 2023:
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|David Ford
|29,171
|Margaret Littlejohns
|23,337
|Dan Sandhu
|23,337
|Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond)
|23,337
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
