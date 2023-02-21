Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight Vct plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 January 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 20 February 2023:

Director Shares Allotted David Ford 29,171 Margaret Littlejohns 23,337 Dan Sandhu 23,337 Jon Gudelis (husband of Patricia Dimond) 23,337

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181