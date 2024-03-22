|
Notification of major shareholding
Company Announcement
22 March 2024
Announcement No. 10
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that BlackRock, Inc. has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.
BlackRock’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 2,793,473 shares corresponding to 5.20% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
