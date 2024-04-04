04.04.2024 15:12:56

Notification of major shareholding

Company announcement
April 4, 2024
Announcement No. 8/2024


With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed
by UBS Group AG of the following increases and decreases of its total holding of shares and financial
instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S over and under the 5%
threshold:

  • As per December 7, 2023, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments
    representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.04% of the share capital of Nilfisk
    Holding A/S
  • As per December 8, 2023, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments
    representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 4.71% of the share capital of Nilfisk
    Holding A/S
  • As per December 11, 2023, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments
    representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.26% of the share capital of Nilfisk
    Holding A/S
  • As per February 20, 2024, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments
    representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 0.29% of the share capital of Nilfisk
    Holding A/S


The notifications from UBS Group AG are attached to this company announcement.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations, Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten