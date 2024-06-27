Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 14:35:13

Notification of major shareholding

Company Announcement

27 June 2024
Announcement No. 16

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,073,476 shares corresponding to 5.72% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors:
Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com


Press:         
Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

