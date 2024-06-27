Company Announcement

27 June 2024

Announcement No. 16

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,073,476 shares corresponding to 5.72% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors:

Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com



Press:

Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

Attachments