03.07.2024 11:37:53

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc that Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc as of July 2, 2024 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after July 2, 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 10.84 9.9999967
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.00 0.00
Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc’s total share capital in % 10.84 9.9999967

As of July 2, 2024, Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc directly or indirectly controls 2,712,636 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 9.9999967% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.

Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs 18,86 0,32% Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen