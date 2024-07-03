|
03.07.2024 11:37:53
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc that Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc as of July 2, 2024 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after July 2, 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|10.84
|9.9999967
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.00
|0.00
|Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc’s total share capital in %
|10.84
|9.9999967
As of July 2, 2024, Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebéc directly or indirectly controls 2,712,636 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 9.9999967% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.
Contacts
Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Group Communications, +45 4231 0007
Attachments
- 15 Announcement - 03072024 - Major shareholder - CDPQ
- English - Major Shareholding Notification - Executed 2 July 2024
