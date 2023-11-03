03.11.2023 17:39:06

Notification of Major Shareholdings

On November 1, 2023 Shell plc ("Shell") received three notifications from Norges Bank, as set out below:

  • Notification 1 – as a result of an acquisition of shares with the percentage of voting rights in Shell exceeding 3% on August 15, 2022;
  • Notification 2 – correcting errors in Notification 1; and
  • Notification 3 - Norges Bank’s shareholding falling below a notifiable threshold (below 3% of the voting rights in Shell) on October 30, 2023.

Norges Bank have advised Shell that Notifications 1 and 2 were not submitted to Shell in August 2022 as a result of an administrative error by Norges Bank.

Notifications 2 and 3 are set out below:

NOTIFICATION – Threshold crossed in August 2022 (corrected version)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Shell plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameNorges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:15 August 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):1 November 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.015200 %0.001990 %3.017190 %220,180,863
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		2.993500 0.000430 2.993930  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BP6MXD84 196654191  2.694800 % 
US7802593050 23381414  0.320400 % 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A220,035,6053.015200%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall) n/a At any time 145258 0.001990
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1145258 0.001990%
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash

settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A     
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiix
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 Correction of previous notification

 


Place of completionOslo, Norway
Date of completion1 November 2023 (Norges date from TR1 submission)

NOTIFICATION – Threshold crossed in October 2023
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Shell plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameNorges Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:30 October 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):1 November 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.984360 0.000000 2.984360 197,118,319
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		3.015200 0.001990 3.017190  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BP6MXD84 195445567  2.959040 % 
US7802593050 1672752  0.025320 % 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A197,118,3192.984360%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A    
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash

settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A     
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiix
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionOslo, Norway
Date of completion1 November 2023 (Norges date from TR1 submission)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Shell plc

LEI Number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Major Shareholding Notifications


