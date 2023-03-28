|
28.03.2023 17:00:51
Notification of managers transaction.
|
Reinet Investments SCA
Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) announces the following:
On 28 March 2023, the Company has been notified that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited disposed, as a result of the exercise of a share appreciation rights scheme, of 2 552 ordinary shares in the Company on 24 March 2023 at a price of EUR 18.20 per ordinary share. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.
Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and also a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal which is the subject of this notification, it held 919 064 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share appreciation rights and related awards to key executives.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.
