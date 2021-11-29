|
Notification of managers' transactions
Ørsted A/S (ORHE)
29.11.2021 21:10:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.
