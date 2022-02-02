|
02.02.2022 21:28:12
Notification of managers' transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
2.2.2022 21:27:57 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Chief HR Officer Henriette Fenger Ellekrog in the attached PDF document.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|140552
|EQS News ID:
|1276042
