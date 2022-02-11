|
11.02.2022 18:00:15
Notification of managers' transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
11.2.2022 18:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Group President and CEO Mads Nipper in the attached PDF document.
About Ørsted A/S
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
|
