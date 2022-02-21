|
21.02.2022 13:10:53
Notification of managers' transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
21.2.2022 13:10:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of member of the Board of Directors Dieter Wemmer in the attached PDF document.
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|144391
|EQS News ID:
|1284709
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
13:10
|Notification of managers' transactions (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Notification of managers' transactions (EQS Group)
|
11.02.22
|Notification of managers' transactions (EQS Group)
|
11.02.22
|Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South Fork Wind Offshore Windfarm (EQS Group)
|
10.02.22
|Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm (EQS Group)