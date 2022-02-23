|
23.02.2022 14:04:35
Notification of managers' transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
23.2.2022 14:04:21 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas Thune Andersen in the attached PDF document.
