|
29.04.2022 08:02:05
Notification of managers' transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
29.4.2022 08:01:50 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S: Martin Neubert, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Deputy Group CEO, Daniel Lerup, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Neil O'Donovan, Executive Vice President and CEO of Onshore.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|158432
|EQS News ID:
|1339181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.02.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.02.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.22
|Orsted Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.01.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.01.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.04.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.22
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.22
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.