29.04.2022 08:02:05

Notification of managers' transactions

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers' transactions

29-Apr-2022 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29.4.2022 08:01:50 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S: Martin Neubert, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Deputy Group CEO, Daniel Lerup, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Neil O'Donovan, Executive Vice President and CEO of Onshore.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+ 45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com  


About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 158432
EQS News ID: 1339181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339181&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen

25.04.22 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.03.22 Orsted Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.02.22 Orsted Overweight Barclays Capital
03.02.22 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.22 Orsted Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orsted 106,22 -1,37%