05.05.2022 08:31:53
Notification of managers transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
5.5.2022
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Executive Vice President Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.
|DK0060094928
|MSCM
|Orsted
|159630
|1344165
