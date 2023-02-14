|
14.02.2023 21:47:10
Notification of managers transactions
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
14.2.2023 21:46:49 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas David Hardy in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|223167
|EQS News ID:
|1559881
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
