08.06.2023 19:29:15
Notification of managers transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
8.6.2023 19:29:04 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Group CFO Daniel Lerup in the attached PDF document.
About Ørsted
