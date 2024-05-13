|
13.05.2024 11:05:00
Notification of managers' transactions
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 263
Notification of managers’ transactions
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of CEO Martin Helbo Behrens in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChemoMetec A-S
|41,00
|-2,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX: Zurückhaltung prägt den Montagshandel -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen ebenfalls leicht abwärts. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.