|
14.05.2024 16:04:00
Notification of managers’ transactions
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 264
Notification of managers’ transactions
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors Martin Glensbjerg in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChemoMetec A-S
|46,60
|13,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.