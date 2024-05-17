17.05.2024 11:10:00

Notification of managers’ transactions

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 268

 

Notification of managers’ transactions

ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of the Chair of ChemoMetec’s Board of Directors Niels Thestrup in the attached PDF document.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724

 

 

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ChemoMetec A-S 47,58 1,75% ChemoMetec A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen