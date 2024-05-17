|
17.05.2024 11:10:00
Notification of managers’ transactions
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 268
Notification of managers’ transactions
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of the Chair of ChemoMetec’s Board of Directors Niels Thestrup in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.
Attachment
