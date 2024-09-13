|
13.09.2024 09:36:45
Notification of managers’ transactions
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 274
Notification of managers’ transactions
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of CFO Kim Nicolajsen in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 48 13 10 20
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChemoMetec A-S
|60,70
|6,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.