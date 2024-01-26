|
26.01.2024 08:00:00
Notification of Share Transaction
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
26 January 2024
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 25 January 2024, Jane Tufnell, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, bought 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1207 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Jane Tufnell and her connected persons hold a total of 31,025 ordinary shares, being 0.045% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
