Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

9 October 2024

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 8 October 2024, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,125 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1185.8 pence per share; and 600 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1189.8 pence per share.

As a result of these transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 66,969 ordinary shares, being 0.10% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850


