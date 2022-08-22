|
22.08.2022 22:01:20
Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive
Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive
Luxembourg, August 22, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that on August 17, 2022, its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mr. Xavier Rocoplan, sold 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $15.70 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 33,302 shares.
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Millicom International Cellular SA
|15,60
|1,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.