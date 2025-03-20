Notification of transaction by a closely associated person of a Director of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, March 20, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on March 17, 2025, Atlas S.A.S. (”Atlas”) a person closely associated (”PCA”) with Jules Niel, a member of Millicom’s Board of Directors, informed that it acquired 344,797 Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Acquisition”) at an average price of SEK 299.77 per SDR.

The Acquisition by Atlas was made via a mandate given to an investment bank to purchase SDRs on behalf and for the account of the PCA, ensuring that individuals making investment decisions do not have access to material non-public information.

Mr. Jules Niel does not directly hold any Millicom shares, but he is a member of the Niel family group, which beneficially own Atlas.

