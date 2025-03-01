01.03.2025 21:41:21

Notification of transaction by an Officer of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, March 1, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom" or the "Company”) announces that, on February 27, 2025, under an existing 10b5-1 plan, Mr. Salvador Escalon, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, sold 10,991 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $28.8473 per share. As a result, Salvador Escalon currently owns 151,410 shares.

Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom’s website

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. 



