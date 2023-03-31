|
31.03.2023 11:45:06
Notification of Transactions by PDMRS
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
31 March 2023
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
2022 Deferred Bonus Awards
In accordance with the Companys Remuneration Policy, on 30 March 2023 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Oliver White the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:
The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2022 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.
Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Companys 2022 Directors Remuneration Report which can be found in the Companys Annual Report at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/
Restricted Share Awards
The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 30 March 2023 under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Companys Remuneration Policy:
The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two year holding period. For further information on the Companys Remuneration Policy please see the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)
ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)
press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.
For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.
For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|234176
|EQS News ID:
|1598385
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
