29.01.2024 10:26:41

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2024
Announcement no. 08/2024


RTX A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in RTX A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in RTXA/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Chair of the Board Peter Thostrup in the attached PDF document.

RTX A/S

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RTX A-Smehr Nachrichten