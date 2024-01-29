|
29.01.2024 10:26:41
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2024
Announcement no. 08/2024
RTX A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in RTX A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in RTXA/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Chair of the Board Peter Thostrup in the attached PDF document.
RTX A/S
Attachments
- RTX CA No 08-2024 - 29.01.24 - Notification of transactions
- Notification of transactions Peter Thostrup
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!