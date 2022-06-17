Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 17:38:40

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

17-Jun-2022 / 16:38 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Neil Menzies

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Director of Sustainability

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

48,176

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Ger Doherty

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Director of Development

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

237,548

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Justin Dowling

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Director of Property

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

404,723

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Edwina Governey

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Investment Officer

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

400,949

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Thomas Edwards-Moss

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

1,027,474

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 1,469,739

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Frank ONeill

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Director of Operations

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

285,818

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Kevin Nowlan

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

1,357,222

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 9,262,363

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Sean ODwyer

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Company Secretary

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.60

343,233

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-06-16

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HBRN
LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
Sequence No.: 169215
EQS News ID: 1378579

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

