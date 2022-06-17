Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Menzies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Sustainability b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 48,176 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ger Doherty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Development b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 237,548 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Justin Dowling 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Property b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 404,723 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Edwina Governey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Investment Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 400,949 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thomas Edwards-Moss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 1,027,474 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 1,469,739 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frank ONeill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Operations b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 285,818 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Nowlan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 1,357,222 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 9,262,363 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean ODwyer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.60 343,233 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information

