|
03.05.2023 15:10:03
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 3
May
2023
Announcement no. 14/2023
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes such notifications – see the attached file.
Attachment
