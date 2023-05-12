Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 14:16:22

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 12 May 2023
Announcement no. 15/2023

According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes such notifications - see the attached file.

   

Attachment


